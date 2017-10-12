zvelo Named IoT Innovator Finalist for Best IoT Security Software

Industry pioneer in providing OEMs with core technology for IoT security

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - zvelo, the leading provider of categorization services for web content, web traffic, and connected devices, today announced zvelo IoT Security has been named a 2017 IoT Innovator Award finalist.

This marks the second industry accolade zvelo has earned for its IoT security solution, which empowers network security, router, gateway, UTM, and other OEM vendors to go to market faster with comprehensive protection against IoT device attacks. In June, zvelo IoT Security won IoT Evolution's IoT Security Excellence Award.

zvelo's agentless, software-based sensor fully automates dynamic IoT device discovery, device profiling, and detection of compromised or vulnerable connected devices. All critical IoT device data is provided via an API, enabling zvelo's OEM partners to ingest the data into their SysAdmin and other user interfaces. The lightweight solution does not require deployment on the connected devices themselves and allows partners to accelerate time-to-market to release IoT Security solutions. The core technology and framework with unique features helps partners stand out from of the IoT Security crowd by creating true product differentiation.

"zvelo addresses a crucial OEM need by combining categorization expertise, AI, and deep data science to deliver an IoT solution that stands alone in its coverage of -- and responsiveness to -- malicious network attacks," said Jeff Finn, CEO, zvelo. "As IoT device adoption accelerates, zvelo IoT Security can automatically identify and assess the risks these devices pose in real-time, and protect networks by neutralizing threats before attacks occur. We are proud to be recognized by IoT Innovator and are committed to providing the most responsive and comprehensive IoT device detection solution available -- and the only that is built specifically for OEM adoption."

The IoT Innovator Awards seek out and honor the best of worldwide Internet of Things businesses. Details about the finalists are available at iotinnovator.com/iot-innovator-awards-finalists-announced-2017/

About zvelo, Inc.

As a leading provider of content categorization and malicious detection data services for web pages, web traffic, and connected devices, zvelo is the trusted partner for the market's preeminent network security, ad tech, and IoT security vendors. zvelo solves a diverse range of business needs including providing the foundational datasets for web filtering, parental controls, brand safety, ad fraud prevention, contextual targeting, subscriber analytics, device providing, compromised device detection and alerting. zvelo, headquartered just outside of Denver, is committed to providing the market's highest quality data products and best responsiveness. The company has additional offices in the Philippines and Florida.

