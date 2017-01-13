ZYTO Announces Acquisition of Solar Energy Business

LINDON, UTAH--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - ZYTO Corp ( OTC PINK : ZYTO) (www.ZYTO.com)

ZYTO Corporation announced today that it has acquired substantially all of the assets and employees of a cutting-edge solar energy business and software company known as Kailo Energy in an all-stock transaction.

Kailo Energy has developed a solar rechargeable mobile power storage unit and is developing a complete smart home energy solution which will allow home owners to fully control the collection, storage and use of their electricity. Kailo Energy systems will allow home owners to decide from which source they collect their energy (solar, grid or any other energy source) and how they manage and use their electricity. Kailo Energy's proprietary electronics and high-tech software system will take advantage of the booming solar energy market. More information about Kailo can be found at www.kailoenergy.com.

Dr. Cook, founder of ZYTO and an investor in Kailo Energy, said, "This exciting new business direction will give ZYTO shareholders an increased chance at realizing an appreciation in the value of their stock. Kailo is an exciting company with an amazing product in a field experiencing stunning growth. I believe the Kailo acquisition is a great way to maximize future value for our shareholders."

If you have any questions about the transaction, you may contact Adam Ford at 801-224-7199. You may also send an e-mail to info@ZYTO.com.

About ZYTO Corp

ZYTO Corp was founded by its CEO Dr. Vaughn R Cook, OMD. The company designs and builds biocommunication technology to facilitate decision making about health and wellness options.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to marketing and sales activities by ZYTO's marketing partners, ZYTO product development launches, future growth and research, and enhanced value for ZYTO's stockholders are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time. ZYTO disclaims any obligation or intention to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release.