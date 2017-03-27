ZYTO Announces New President of ZYTO Ireland, Ltd

LINDON, UT--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - ZYTO ( OTC PINK : ZYTO) ( OTC PINK : KAEN) announced today that George Wright has been named President of its recently formed subsidiary, ZYTO Ireland, Ltd. Mr. Wright previously served as Vice President of International Sales. The promotion reflects the growth of ZYTO outside of North America.

ZYTO President & COO Kami Howard stated, "Last March we asked George to develop our international business. He has shown significant initiative and built an impressive and successful team in Europe and Asia."

ZYTO now has hundreds of international customers and the number is growing. Regarding his promotion and the company's international success, Mr. Wright said, "I'm excited to take on this new role and optimistic about ZYTO's continued global expansion. We have seen a tremendous response to our products and are looking forward to bringing our technology to more practitioners and business owners around the world."

In the last year, the international team, along with ZYTO founder and CEO Dr. Vaughn R Cook, have hosted educational and training events in England, China, Australia, and New Zealand. Two more educational events are scheduled in Amsterdam and London this week.

With the help of his team, Mr. Wright is planning additional events and other initiatives to continue international growth in 2017 and beyond.

