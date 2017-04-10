ZYTO Receives 2017 Best of Lindon Award

LINDON, UT--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - ZYTO Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK : ZYTO) ( OTC PINK : KAEN) has been selected for the 2017 Best of Lindon Award in the Medical Equipment & Supplies category by the Lindon Award Program.

Each year, the Lindon Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Lindon area a great place to live, work and play.

In response to receiving the Best of Lindon award, ZYTO President & COO Kami Howard said, "We are honored to be recognized as one of the top companies in Lindon. This award is a reflection of the talents and hard work of our employees and the difference they've made in the lives of the customers we serve."

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Lindon Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Lindon Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Lindon Award Program

The Lindon Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Lindon area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Lindon Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

Contact:

Lindon Award Program

Email: PublicRelations@onlineawarded.org

URL: http://www.onlineawarded.org

About ZYTO

ZYTO is a technology company founded in 2004 by Dr. Vaughn R Cook. The company provides biocommunication hardware and software with wellness and lifestyle applications that include obtaining and analyzing galvanic skin response data from the human body to assist in making better decisions.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135577/Images/ZYTO-Best-of-Lindon_(002)-1f5cef2f3493a30593219f690e6c03fc.jpg