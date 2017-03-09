ZYTO Retains Both Wellness and Solar Businesses

LINDON, UT --(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - ZYTO Corporation/Kailo Energy Inc. ( OTC PINK : ZYTO) ( OTC PINK : KAEN) (News: www.zyto.com, www.kailoenergy.com).

ZYTO Corporation announced today that it is retaining both its health and wellness business and the recently acquired Kailo solar energy business. The public corporation will retain the name ZYTO Corporation and its shares will be traded under the ticker symbol ZYTO. Kailo Energy will operate as a subsidiary of ZYTO Corporation.

Ryan Shepherd will assume responsibilities as President of Kailo Energy while Dr. Vaughn Cook will resume his duties as Chief Executive Officer of ZYTO Corp. This reorganization supersedes discussions regarding the possibility that ZYTO's health and wellness businesses would be spun out as a private company.

"In the end, we decided that by retaining both businesses under one corporate structure, our shareholders will have the maximum upside potential," said Dr. Cook. "We believe strongly in the future of both businesses and believe that this gives both the best chance of success."

Mr. Shepherd: "Being associated with ZYTO will provide us with a strong foundation to pursue our business plan going forward."

About ZYTO Corp

ZYTO Corporation was founded by its CEO Dr. Vaughn R Cook, OMD. The company designs and builds computer technology to facilitate decision making about health and wellness options.

About Kailo Energy

Kailo Energy, a Utah-based renewable energy company, manufactures high-tech residential solar batteries and energy management solutions for home owners around the world. Kailo's unique technology and storage systems make solar your primary power and turns the grid into your back-up. Our interactive management system allows unparalleled control over your home's power sources and energy consumption through any mobile device.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to marketing and sales activities by ZYTO Corporation's marketing partners, ZYTO Corporation product development launches, future growth and research, and enhanced shareholder value are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time. ZYTO Corporation disclaims any obligation or intention to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release.