ad:tech New York Announces Inaugural "Women in Tech Breakfast"

Conference opens with invite-only breakfast convening women industry leaders for conversation, networking and community

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - ad:tech New York 2017, the original industry authority for marketing and media technology practitioners and digitally savvy brand marketers, announces a new tradition -- as registration opens for its first ever, invite-only "Women in Tech Breakfast," on November 1 -- opening day for ad:tech New York 2017.

The breakfast program will feature an all-star panel of women in technology across marketing, sales, customer experience, and product, delivering "straight talk" and conversation on career path and the value of fostering a personal network over the course of one's career. The discussion will include insights on driving success, learning from one's failures, with a diverse array of panelists sharing personal career histories and uncensored advice.

"Our industry is defined by disruption and constant innovation. The voices of women whose diverse paths have very much shaped the companies and cultures they have led, play a crucial part in holding our collective industry to a higher standard," said Lisa Kaplan, who leads brand sponsorships and special industry initiatives for ad:tech. "This gathering will raise the level of conversation even further. If you are a woman in tech, please join us."

Registration is now open and women can request an invitation here. To be considered for a pass to attend this exclusive breakfast, complete this form as soon as possible. You can also apply during the ad:tech ticket purchase process, and existing ticket holders can log in to request an invitation with their booking details. The ad:tech team will approve requests on a rolling basis. The breakfast takes place from 7:30-8:45 am ET at the Altman Basement, on the lower floor.

"Women in Tech Breakfast" Program:

Megan Berry , VP of Product, Octane AI

, VP of Product, Octane AI Joanna Lord , CMO, ClassPass

, CMO, ClassPass Kathryn Minshew , Founder & CEO, The Muse

, Founder & CEO, The Muse Marla Neumann , Vice President, Digital Sales, Meredith Digital

, Vice President, Digital Sales, Meredith Digital Joanna Pena-Bickley , Global Chief Experience Officer, ThinxMachine

, Global Chief Experience Officer, ThinxMachine Moderator: Jane Lacher EVP Strategy Group Director ZenithOptimedia

Note: This session is for Women only.

"The ad:tech community in New York is especially strong," said Jan Barthelemy, Global Brand Director for ad:tech and iMedia. "And within that, there is an extraordinary cadre of women leaders driving success stories via their own career paths, lifting up others along the way. In addition to showing a real commitment to innovation and progressive industry thought. We're excited to create a forum for everyone to get together, as the show gets started at the Metropolitan Pavilion."

