Claroty Establishes Global Headquarters in New York

Opens offices in Washington, D.C. and Houston; significantly ramping operations to meet rapidly growing global demand

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Claroty, an innovator in Operational Technology (OT) network protection, announced today that it has relocated its corporate headquarters from Tel Aviv, Israel to New York City. With this announcement, Claroty is significantly ramping up its operations to meet rapidly growing global demand. The company now has U.S. offices in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Houston, Texas and virtual offices across the country. Key executive staff, including the two co-founders (CEO and Chief Business Development Officer), Head of Global Sales and Chief Marketing Officer, operate full time from the United States.

The announcement comes on the heels of major market momentum for the company -- including the recent addition of Dave DeWalt (former CEO of FireEye) as its Chairman of the Board, the recent closure of multiple large enterprise deals, significant industry recognition and key partnerships. The company now serves Fortune 500 customers across eight verticals with implementations spanning six continents. Claroty was recently recognized as one of the 10 most innovative startup cybersecurity companies at the 2017 RSA Conference. Rockwell Automation recently announced, after a competitive review process, that they will combine their security products and services with Claroty's technology into future, packaged security offerings. The company remains the most substantially funded OT-focused cybersecurity startup and has one of the deepest teams in industrial cybersecurity.

"The security industry is waking to the reality that rapid innovation is required to better secure the industrial networks that run the world's critical infrastructure," said Amir Zilberstein, Chief Executive Officer for Claroty. "As a result, we are witnessing a massive surge in customer demand within the United States. To better meet the needs of our customers in the U.S. and across North America, now is the time for Claroty to relocate our headquarters. We are excited, proud and at the ready to help drive better security for critical infrastructure before the looming threat from nation-state and criminal adversaries manifests itself any further."

Claroty exited stealth mode late last year with $32 million in venture capital from marquee investors. Established as part of Israeli cybersecurity foundry Team8, Claroty's backers include Bessemer Venture Partners, Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, Marker LLC, ICV, Red Dot Capital Partners and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. The company boasts an elite management team from companies including Siemens, IBM, Waterfall Security, Palo Alto Networks, iSIGHT Partners, FireEye, ICS2 and Industrial Defender. Claroty also has an unmatched ICS security research organization that comprises the top 1% of the 1% of cybersecurity experts from the Israeli Defense Forces Unit 8200.

Launched as the second startup from Israel's famed Team8 foundry, Claroty combines an elite management team and deep technical expertise from both IT and OT disciplines, with backing from premier investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Innovation Endeavors. With an unmatched understanding of ICS, SCADA and other essential OT/IIoT systems, the Claroty Platform provides the deepest and broadest coverage of ICS systems, protocols and networks available on the market today. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.

