Danville Garage Door Repair Company Precision Garage Door Bay Area is Awarded Angie's List Super Service Award

DANVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - Danville garage door repair, installation and replacement contractors Precision Garage Door Bay Area has won the Angie's List Super Service Award for everything they did for their customers in 2016. The Super Service Award is given annually to the top 5% of qualifying businesses on Angie's List based on consumer reviews.

Garage repair companies in Danville and other contractors must maintain an A grade average for the entire 12 month review period to be considered for the Super Service Award. They must also pass a criminal background check and fully comply with Angie's List's operational guidelines. Winners are provided with award badges on their online profile. Companies are reevaluated every year based on their performance.

Danville garage door repair should always be handled by a licensed contractor. Precision Garage Door Bay Area has been helping people in Danville as well as Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda and Marin for many years. "We are very happy that our customers appreciate our garage door repair and replacement service enough to leave us so many positive reviews on Google, Yelp, Angie's List, Home advisor and other popular consumer review sites," says Pat Prendergast, Owner of Precision Garage Door Bay Area.

The Walnut Creek garage door repair contractors at Precision Garage Door Bay Area are Diamond Certified. As a thank you to customers they are now offering repair coupons, as well as installation and replacement specials now that they have won the Angie's List Super Service Award. One of the coupons is for $15 off garage door repair. "We get a lot of calls for replacing broken garage door springs and rollers. The new coupon covers springs, rollers, panels and any other parts required to complete the garage door repair. We can repair any type of garage door problem within reason but in some situations we have to recommend new garage door installation and we have a special door designer on our new website to make it easy to visualize the new door," says Prendergast.

According to Pat a lot of the calls they get relating to garage door repair in San Ramon and Danville have to do with how the door is opening or closing. "We get a lot of calls where people are asking about openers or the linkage. Sometimes we can fix the problem but if the opener is really old it may need to be replaced with a new model." Precision Garage Door Bay Area is also offering $20 off garage door opener replacement. New garage door opener technology makes it possible for consumers to get better performance than before.

People who need garage door repair in Orinda or anywhere in the Bay Area who have old wood doors or doors that are too damaged to repair Precision Garage Door Bay Area offers a complete garage door replacement with prices starting at $879, some restrictions apply. "The plywood garage doors that were installed a long time ago are failing. We replace and install a brand new, contemporary style door for under a thousand dollars and they look great and improve curb appeal. For a few bucks more the design options are endless," says Pat of Precision Garage Door Bay Area.

Alamo garage door repair and replacement experts at Precision Garage Door Bay Area have received over 1500 5 star reviews online. They have a solid reputation and they offer immediate assistance for emergency repairs. "We are very proud of the thousand plus 5 star reviews we have received from happy customers," says Pat Prendergast. Precision Garage Door Bay Area has reviews on popular consumer review sites including Yelp, Angie's List, Google and Yahoo. "When we get a review from a customer after a garage door repair in San Ramon or anywhere in the Bay Area who thinks we went above and beyond the call of duty, it gives us a real feeling satisfaction for what we do."

Garage door repair in Concord by Precision Garage Door Bay Area and surrounding cities is available with senior discounts and specials people who have served in the military. "We offer discounts and coupons for seniors and veterans because we have a lot of respect for our elders and for people who have defended our country," says Prendergast.

To learn more about the Lafayette garage door replacement, maintenance and repair contractors at Precision Garage Door Bay Area please visit their new website. To take advantage of the new coupons or to schedule immediate service with an experienced garage door repair expert now please call 1(866) 949-3722. People are also encouraged to read their many positive online reviews for garage door companies in Danville. In addition to Danville, Walnut Creek and Concord, Precision Garage Door Bay Area provides service in all cities within Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Francisco County, San Mateo County and Marin County. They are accredited by the BBB and they are Diamond Certified. Call now for Garage door repair anywhere in the Bay Area.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kswjrOWTrNU

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-DNpC1qxrA