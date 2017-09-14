Data-Driven Creative Management Platform Thunder Acquires Adacus, an A.I. Analytics Company

Acquisition combines creative capabilities with AI analytics and machine learning to drive true campaign performance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Thunder, the original and leading Creative Management Platform (CMP), has acquired Adacus, an advanced AI and machine learning company with a predictive creative targeting and analytics platform. Together, Thunder's CMP now enables intelligent data-driven solutions for ad production, versioning, predictive creative, dynamic creative optimization (DCO), and rich analytics, providing marketers with a level of creative attribution and creative targeting that was previously impossible.

It is a priority for today's marketers to combine personalization with real-time insights about campaign performance. Machine learning is required to achieve the scale and depth of insights necessary.

The acquisition brings new capabilities to Thunder CMP that allow marketers to interpret and act on the context, audience, and creative elements that drive campaign performance.

"By bringing together Thunder and Adacus, our clients will push the limits of campaign execution with advertising that is deeply personalized, AI-optimized and of the highest creative quality," said Victor Wong, CEO of Thunder.

"Adacus has been a great partner since 2016. It was a natural step to become a single company, as we focus our efforts on shaping the direction of an emerging technology -- predictive creative -- by incorporating AI and machine learning into the creative process."

The Adacus acquisition brings new capabilities to Thunder's CMP, such as:

Creative multi-touch attribution

Cross-device identity matching

Natural language processing for contextual personalization

A product recommendation engine that is continually learning and improving

Predictive creative capabilities to know what creative assets to use for future campaigns based on what worked in the past

"This union provides brands and their agencies with a new level of AI-powered analytics and targeting. The result is a huge step forward in data-driven creative marketing," said Adacus CEO Ken Archer.

This acquisition comes on the heels of a major enhancement to Thunder Creative Management Platform's capabilities in ad versioning, bulk editing and timeline animation, as well as the strengthening of its integration with DoubleClick Campaign Manager (DCM).

About Thunder

Named one of Forbes' 100 Most Promising Companies in America, Thunder powers ad creative personalization, decisioning and analytics for advertisers, agencies, and publishers across the globe.

Thunder is the original and leading Creative Management Platform. Thunder CMP customers include leading Fortune 1000 companies such as Anheuser-Busch, McCormick, and acclaimed agencies like J. Walter Thompson.

About Adacus

For advertisers and their agencies, Adacus is the leading creative targeting and analytics platform built upon machine learning and AI. The Adacus platform reveals and automates opportunities to drive campaign performance through creative decisioning and optimization.

Adacus surfaces deep creative analytics that include breakdowns of performance relative to first and third party data, best-in-class demographic data, and interest signals built on machine learning. It's AI-powered analytics reveal hidden insights, providing marketers with the strongest optimization opportunities to improve their campaign ROI.

Adacus is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. You can learn more at www.adacus.com.