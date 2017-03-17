Viratech to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting on March 31, 2017

RENO NV--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - Viratech Corp. (the "Company") ( OTC PINK : VIRA) a mobile & social networking technology company, focused on creating Social Network Application Platforms (SNAPs), specifically, social network driven wikis, harnessing social collaboration in a way to give the user a more in depth perspective of a researched subject or action. Announced today that Viratech, Corp. will be holding its Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 1:00 pm (PST) at 429 Plumb Lane, Reno Nevada 89509

MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

1. To ratify the acquisition of the Newswire.net in the purchase and sale agreement with Cancer.im.

2. To implement the Revenue Recognition policy under FASB 65 and SAB 109 in accordance to best practices.

3. To mandatorily convert all classes of issued and outstanding preferred stock.

4. To adopt better practice standards for corporate governance.

5. To engage a PCAOB auditing firm to complete a filing and registration with the SEC.

6. Evaluate Board of Directors and other key management positions to guide the Company in sales and marketing, of our new completed product offering.

7. Engage an investor relations firm to handle the communications function of the Company to its shareholders and the public markets.

8. To adopt and to ratify the creation of the following operating divisions:

a. Sales Division;

b. Licensing Division;

c. Advertising Division;

d. Build Operate Maintain Division.

About Viratech, Corp.

Viratech is a mobile & social networking Technology Company, focused on creating and licensing, Social Network Application Platforms (SNAPs), in the medical oriented vertical space. Our first network we have successfully created with our core IP offering resides at www.cancer.im/1/ and its complimenting Apple iOS Application residing at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cancer.im/id1195005856?mt=8 . The engine and power behind the mobile application and social networking sites is our REST API, which is available to the development community, for more information please our API documentation HERE.

