Virtual Hold Technology Expands Callback Solutions to Government Buyers through Partnership with MicroAutomation

Strategic partnership provides contracting convenience and guaranteed competitive pricing to qualified buyers through MicroAutomation's GSA Schedule 70

AKRON, OH--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Virtual Hold Technology (VHT) has partnered with MicroAutomation to offer its suite of contact center callback solutions to federal and state government buyers through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) IT Scheduled 70. Through this partnership, government agencies can better enhance the consumer experience with agencies with the internal and external customers they serve, and leverage state of the art technology systems to improve service and support delivered via the phone, web or other channels.

"Across industries, waiting on hold and being transferred through agents is no longer tolerated," said Wes Hayden, CEO of Virtual Hold Technology. "With VHT callback solutions, customer time isn't wasted on hold and agents are empowered with contextual information before a connection is ever made -- making solving issues easy. Our partnership with MicroAutomation extends these possibilities for government agencies."

A market leader in voice and non-voice channel callback, VHT gives customers a way to request a return call or chat, without leaving their place in the agent queue. This eliminates hold time and supports an improved customer experience. Additionally, VHT provides advanced, context-rich capabilities that provide agents with relevant customer information before making a return connection, also improving the caller's experience.

MicroAutomation has been serving the government IT community for more than 20 years through a suite of contact center solutions. Providing VHT callback through the IT Schedule 70 helps the company further address the needs of the government IT community with innovative technology.

About Virtual Hold Technology (VHT)

Virtual Hold Technology (VHT) offers a suite of complementary, patented solutions that help organizations enhance the customer journey in order to achieve greater loyalty, efficiency and revenue. Multichannel solutions provide the opportunity to enrich the brand and deepen the customer relationship with every interaction. Deployed seamlessly within any single or multivendor environment, our virtual queuing and customer engagement solutions are designed to empower customers, agents and brands. To learn more about how Virtual Hold Technology can help transform how you serve your customers, visit http://www.virtualhold.com or email info@virtualhold.com.

About MicroAutomation

MicroAutomation leverages proven technologies and best practices to create and implement reliable and effective emergency response and commercial contact center solutions for public safety, healthcare, retail, utilities and other targeted industries. The company focuses on customer satisfaction by sharing ownership in the outcome, and delivering cost-effective tailored solutions. For more information, visit www.microautomation.com.

VHT and Virtual Hold Technology are trademarks of Virtual Hold Technology.