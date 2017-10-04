Hemp, Inc.'s First Hemp Harvest in North Carolina Currently Underway

SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest industrial hemp multi-purpose processing facility in the western hemisphere, announced today that the Company has begun harvesting 550 acres of North Carolina-grown hemp, and later kenaf (hibiscus cannabinus, a cousin plant to industrial hemp). The 550 acres of hemp and kenaf belong to both Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC (Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary) and independent North Carolina farms that are strategic partners with Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC. The hemp and kenaf -- to be harvested at various locations throughout the state -- will be processed and manufactured at Hemp, Inc.'s, now, 85,000 square foot facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina.

Those interested in purchasing viable industrial hemp seed should contact Ms. Sandra Williams at swilliams@hempinc.com. These are seeds grown from industrial hemp plants from North Carolina's first hemp seed harvest... from certified seed out of Europe. The company expects to have around 100,000 pounds of seed available which will consist of a mixture of Felina 32, Futura 75, and Carmagnola.

"This is the first time in over 80 years that viable hemp seed grown in North Carolina is available. I encourage everyone, especially our shareholders, to check out the historic harvesting of some of North Carolina's industrial hemp crop by visiting my Facebook page. Scroll down to the posts between September 7th and 11th and September 20th and 22nd," said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP). He continued, "Our industrial hemp grown in Kentucky will be ready for harvest later this month, which can also be seen on my Facebook page in the September 13th post."

"We want to remind our current and future shareholders that Hemp, Inc. strives to be one of the most transparent companies in the public sector. To adhere to this company policy of transparency, I post 1-minute video updates daily on my personal Facebook page to give an inside look and behind-the-scenes footage of what Hemp, Inc. is doing on a daily basis. We want them to know how the company is performing and what it is doing to reach its goals. For example, this past weekend we held the 4th educational symposium through the Hemp University. It was an overwhelming success."

To see the 1-minute video updates of this Hemp University educational symposium, go to Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page and scroll down to the posts between September 30 and October 4, 2017. "We had to stop selling tickets, just like in the first three events, because we were over capacity. We originally planned for only 100 attendees but there were over 140 people in attendance. We're expecting an even larger crowd at the next Hemp University educational symposium, scheduled for December 2, 2017, of 300 to 420 attendees. Of course, we plan to hold it at a much larger venue. We strongly encourage you to buy your tickets early. We will definitely sell out and this isn't marketing hype," says Perlowin.

The Company previously announced its plan to grow 3,000 acres of hemp and kenaf in North Carolina, however, the Drug Enforcement Agency delayed giving the state of North Carolina their hemp permit, thus, farmers were not able to get seed in time for this year's planting.

"The delay in getting the green light to start planting negatively affected the amount of acres we believed would yield a successful crop," said David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC. "As a result, we scaled back our plan from planting 3,000 acres to 550 acres. (This is still a very substantial 2017 crop.) Currently, we plan to plant 3,000 to 10,000 acres in the spring of 2018. This does not affect our plant's productivity because we have approximately 18,000,000 pounds of kenaf in inventory that we have been aggressively processing 5 to 6 days a week." (To see part of the kenaf inventory, go to Perlowin's personal Facebook page and scroll down to August 30th, August 11th, and July 24th.)

"We are very proud to work with local farmers to help them capture the financial benefits of cultivating these highly valuable and sustainable crops which will help ensure the stability of the family farm for generations to come," said Perlowin. "We are additionally pleased to see our efforts gain increased media exposure as we continue to spread our message about the opportunities this new clean, green agricultural and industrial American revolution is providing for Americans throughout our country."

The enormity of the Company's role in supporting hemp production and manufacturing in North Carolina was recently featured in a Sept. 25, 2017 High Times article entitled "North Carolina is Harvesting Its First Legal Hemp Crop in Decades."

Hemp, Inc. announced on Aug. 2, 2017 that its processing facility was operational and processing its first product. And on Aug. 17, 2017, the Company announced the official launch of its NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor.

Hemp, Inc. and Freedom Leaf, Inc., exclusive worldwide sales and marketing representative for the NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor, are now working together to showcase and demonstrate the CO2 Extractor technology at the monthly East Coast Hemp University Classes. This past weekend in Spring Hope, NC, NuAxon CEO Jason Edwards and Freedom Leaf representatives Tim Puetz and Ron Voight presented to a SOLD OUT crowd. On the West Coast, Freedom Leaf has installed a NuAxon CO2 Supercritical Extractor in Las Vegas, NV and will be announcing the showcase location and demonstrations coordinating with the MJ Biz Conference in November 2017. Hemp Inc., CEO Bruce Perlowin and Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, COO David Schmitt will be present in Las Vegas. To reserve your VIP equipment demo November 14th - 17th in Las Vegas, email co2sales@nuaxon.com

In further keeping with Hemp, Inc.'s total transparency policy, the company will launch its first "First Friday Tours" series whereby Hemp, Inc. shareholders can get an in-depth look into the company's expanded industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in Spring Hope, North Carolina. This "inside" free tour will commence this week, Friday, October 6, 2017 from 9:00am to 11:00am eastern standard time and then on the first Friday of every month thereafter.

These exclusive bonus tours will take shareholders behind-the-scenes of North Carolina's burgeoning industrial hemp epicenter to see Hemp, Inc.'s processing equipment in full operation and producing product... from the cultivation of its hemp plants and kenaf to the processing and manufacturing of their quality CBD products.

Shareholders interested should send their full name, address, phone number, number of Hemp, Inc. (HEMP) shares owned, when the (HEMP) shares were purchased, and the requested date for the tour to Ms. Sandra Williams via email (swilliams@hempinc.com). Ms. Williams will verify shareholder status for approval.

HEMP, INC. AND NORTH CAROLINA HEMP IN THE NEWS

1. Roxboro Hemp Famers Have High Hopes for Success (Sept. 28, 2017)

"September in North Carolina means tobacco is in the warehouses and the cotton bolls will soon pop open, but one of the newest signs of the season in the state is hemp harvesting." (Read the full published article here.)

2. Hemp is Back After 80 Years (Sept. 28, 2017)

Hemp has made a comeback and that's being felt in Randolph County and North Carolina's Tobacco Belt. (Read the full published article here.)

3. Up Close with Chris Tinney (September 26, 2017)

"... In this show, he shares what's happening on the farms in North Carolina, which is now the biggest hemp processing plant in North America, and how Hemp University is empowering everyday people to grow hemp. Bruce also shared his passion to bring back the small family farm to the American landscape... " (To hear the full interview on Up Close with Chris Tinney, click here.)

4. North Carolina is Harvesting its First Legal Hemp Crop in Decades (September 25, 2017)

"... Hemp, Inc., has recently begun operations at a new 70,000 square foot multipurpose hemp processing mill in Spring Hope, North Carolina. The facility, which is North America's largest, is able to process hemp for industrial products as well as other cultivars grown for their CBD-rich flowers... " (Read the full published article in High Times).

5. Hemp Pilot Program an Early Success for Tar Heel Agriculture (September 19, 2017)

"He told The Wilson Times for a story last week that hemp "will take the place of tobacco" -- at least in his fields..." (Read the full published article in Wilson Times).

6. Hemp: The New Cash Crop? | The Wilson Times (September 12, 2017)

"... Tony Finch likes the idea of carrying his crop to market and getting paid on the spot. The fourth-generation Nash County farmer is one of about 100... " (Read the full published article here).

7. Hemp: It's Not Just for Ropes Anymore - The Daily Record (September 11, 2017)

"In reality the hemp plant is useful from the root all the way to the seeds imbedded in the flower." (Read the full published article here).

8. Industrial Hemp is North Carolina's Newest Crop (August 29, 2017)

"... Because all North Carolina hemp growers are on a steep learning curve this year, opportunities to network and learn from other growers and researchers are highly prized... " (Read the full published article here).

9. Hemp Inc. Launches New Extractor - Rocky Mount Telegram (August 28, 2017)

"With a solid hemp manufacturing and processing infrastructure via the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere now in full operation in Spring Hope, Hemp, Inc." (Read the full published article here).

10. Hemp, Inc. Announces Official Launch of its CO2 Supercritical Extractor (Aug 17, 2017)

"Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) is pleased to announce that its NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor has officially launched and is in its first phase of operation." (Read the full press release here).

11. Sky's the Limit for NC's Budding Hemp Industry (August 11, 2017)

"Mullen, a fifth-generation tobacco farmer in Franklin County, is planting a new seed for success: hemp, the cousin of marijuana minus the THC." (Read the full published article here.)

12. Breaking News: Hemp, Inc.'s Industrial Hemp Processing Facility Operational (Aug 08, 2017)

"... after 3 1/2 years, millions of dollars spent on purchasing, disassembling, transporting, reassembling, rebuilding, refurbishing, beta testing and debugging, the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the Western Hemisphere is now operational and is processing its first product..." (Read the full press release here).

13. Milling Operation Powered Up for Industrial Hemp Production -- Hemp, Inc. (Jul 05, 2017)

"Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) is pleased to announce that the milling portion of its industrial hemp decorticator is online for beta testing and is being debugged." (Read the full press release here).

14. Spring Hope Firm Bets on Hemp - Rocky Mount Telegram (June 25, 2017)

"A Spring Hope hemp plant is continuing its efforts to make hemp the next cash crop for local farmers." (Read the full published article here.)

15. Person County Farmers Testing Hemp as NC's Next Cash Crop (June 19, 2017)

"WRAL Evening News. 7:30p. North Carolina... Person County farmers testing hemp as NC's next..." (Read the full published article here.)

ABOUT HEMP, INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Hemp, Inc. has four foundational hemp infrastructures at its core. They are:

1. Industrial Hemp Manufacturing and Processing

The Industrial Manufacturing and Processing infrastructure consists of the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in the western hemisphere that has grown to become the pre-eminent center of the industrial hemp industry. The now 85,000 square foot facility sits on a 9-acre campus in Spring Hope, North Carolina.

2. Hemp Oil Extraction

The Hemp Oil Extraction infrastructure consists of its NuAxon Tech Industrial CO2 Supercritical Extractor from NuAxon BioScience, manufacturer and the producer of the world class, large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment. Hemp, Inc. is currently in negotiations with several other extraction companies to house other extractors.

3. Hemp Farming

The Farming infrastructure consists of hemp and kenaf growing in multiple states, farm equipment, cloning rooms, grow rooms, greenhouses and a huge amount of peripheral farming tools and equipment.

4. Hemp Educational

The Hemp Educational infrastructure is Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University. This university teaches farmers and landowners how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue. The Hemp University is also one way the company is contributing to making America great again by making America hemp again.

SOCIAL NETWORKS:

http://www.twitter.com/hempinc (Twitter)

http://www.facebook.com/hempinc (Facebook)

http://investorshangout.com/Hemp-Inc-HEMP-87248/ (Investors Hangout)

SUBSCRIBE TO HEMP, INC.'S VIDEO UPDATES:

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the No. 1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "The Return of the Hemp Decorticator" by Steve Bloom.

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting www.hempinc.com. To subscribe to the "Hemp, Inc. Presents" YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act. The Company does sell and distribute hemp-based products.